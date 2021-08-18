Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USEP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000.

USEP opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

