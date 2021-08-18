Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth $222,000.

FSSIU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

