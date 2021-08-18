Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $890,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

