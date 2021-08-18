Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

