Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAS opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

