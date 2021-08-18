Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 28,126 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,626 shares of company stock worth $1,363,661 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

