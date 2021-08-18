Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 33,838 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45.

