Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 37,033 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 173.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

