Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 49,233 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,233 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $424,000.

UOCT opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71.

