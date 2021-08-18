Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 64,408 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,402 shares of company stock worth $2,010,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $758.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

