Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 78,673 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 403.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

UAUG opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59.

