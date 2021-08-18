Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 298,881 Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

