Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,323 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

NUMG stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

