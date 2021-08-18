Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.