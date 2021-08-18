Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 18.04% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

FDEV stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

