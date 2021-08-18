Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FirstService stock opened at $186.45 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

