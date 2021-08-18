Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in The RMR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

