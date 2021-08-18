Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 774,559 Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,559 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 850.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 78,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $744,726.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

