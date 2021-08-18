Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46.

