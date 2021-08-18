Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 151,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $857,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37.

