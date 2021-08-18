Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

