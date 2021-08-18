Citigroup Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.12.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $298.38 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,752 shares of company stock worth $2,603,274. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Wayfair by 71,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

