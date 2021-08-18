City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of City worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in City by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of City by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

