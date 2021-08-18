Civic Market Capitalization Hits $205.42 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Civic has a market cap of $205.42 million and approximately $70.35 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

