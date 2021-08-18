Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 3,890 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.4% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

DE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

