Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 18,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.71. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

