Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 34,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.