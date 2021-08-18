Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,589,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

