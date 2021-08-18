Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.90. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

