Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Corning makes up approximately 2.4% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 68,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

