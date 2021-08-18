Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases 2,367 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

PTH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $164.39. 13,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.65. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $113.96 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

