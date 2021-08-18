Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $4.61 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

