Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 556,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $86,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.12. 101,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.47 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

