Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,812 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

