ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. ClickStream has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
ClickStream Company Profile
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.