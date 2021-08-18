ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.17 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $311,649.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

