CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.83

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $56,086.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00034573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,681,283 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.