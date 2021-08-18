CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,986 shares.The stock last traded at $199.59 and had previously closed at $205.39.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Get CME Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.