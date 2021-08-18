Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.38. Cobalt 27 Capital shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 7,023 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile (CVE:KBLT)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

