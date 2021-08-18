Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

FOF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 72,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,785. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

