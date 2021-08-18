Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

