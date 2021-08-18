Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE CMC opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

