Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Down 0.1%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

