Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 million and the highest is $23.56 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.27 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CHCT opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

