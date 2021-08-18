Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.54

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.54 ($68.87) and traded as high as €64.47 ($75.85). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at €64.37 ($75.73), with a volume of 657,569 shares changing hands.

SGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.11 ($60.13).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

