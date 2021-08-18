Comparing Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $17.10 billion 1.45 -$12.39 billion ($10.76) -3.60 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delta Air Lines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delta Air Lines and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 7 12 1 2.70 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus target price of $50.95, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $22.66, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Delta Air Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines -36.37% -398.80% -8.86% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

