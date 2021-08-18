Comparing Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 23.29% 24.58% 16.60% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A -117.10% 3.21%

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.33 $46.19 million $1.07 18.21 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.54 -$211.90 million $0.29 69.41

Meridian Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Meridian Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meridian Bioscience and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.57%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction/ quantitative PCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

