Comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $64.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.12%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -79.64% -240.52% -10.11% DigitalBridge Group -56.14% -4.68% -1.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 7.90 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -27.77 DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion 2.71 -$2.68 billion ($3.60) -1.89

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business. The Digital Operating segment composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies. The Digital other segment composed of equity interests in digital investment vehicles. The Wellness Infrastructure segment composed of a diverse portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Other segment comprised of other equity and debt investments and non-digital investment management business. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

