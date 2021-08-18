Comparing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.62% -36.78% -25.19% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $37.91 million 5.44 -$15.94 million N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 9.97 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

