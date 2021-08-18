Conceal Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $58,752.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,304.47 or 0.99987821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.34 or 0.00980662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00355760 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00434646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,494,782 coins and its circulating supply is 10,904,502 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

